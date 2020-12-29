Netherlands needing proof of negative COVID status
Starting today, people traveling to the Netherlands will need proof of a negative coronavirus PCR test to enter the country.
The test must be taken within 72 hours before the arrival.
Even with the negative test, travelers will have to quarantine for ten days after entering the country. The restriction does not apply to anyone arriving by private cars or from the countries considered safe by the Netherlands.