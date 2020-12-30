Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago

Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Croatia was hit by a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported the quake caused major damage to the town of Petrinja.

At least seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the powerful quake.

According to officials, it was the largest earthquake to hit Croatia so far this year.

Mayor Darinko Dumbovic called for immediate emergency aid.

Dumbovic said: "half the town has been destroyed.

There's panic, people are searching for their loved ones".