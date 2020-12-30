Bibb deputies offer tips to stay safe after holidays

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The holiday season usually brings an increase in crime and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure you're not a victim.

Selby asks that anyone with information about a crime call crimestoppers at 1-877- 68-crime.

The sheriff's office recommends locking your car at all times, and keeping items out of view from others.

If you're out shoppingm travel in pairs, and stay alert.

Once you get your new items home, don't put your trash out until the actual day your trash is picked up.

We spoke with neighborhood watch commander judy gordon about what you can do when trash day comes.

"the best method is to break the boxes down and get them as small as possible so they do not show visually that you just got a new television for the holidays."

If you're still waiting on packages to be delivered, deputies recommend having a trusted neighbor pick it up for you.