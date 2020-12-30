Vaqccine Clinic

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

The chance of an adverse reaction was less than 1- percent!

That vaccine is still waiting for approval in the u-s - but the government is distributing pfizer and moderna vaccines across the country.

We know both are being used to vaccinate people right here in alabama.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live in decatur this morning.

In about an hour from now - decatur morgan hospital will open the doors to a vaccine clinic there.

Sierra - who's rolling up their sleeve this morning?

The vaccine clinic kicks off here at decatur-morgan at 7am and will go most of the day!

Vaccines are for hospital staff, first responders, home health personelle and more!

On monday, hospital president kelli powers explained that they were waiting on supplies for 1800 doses of the new moderna vaccine to use today in these vaccinations!

Earlier this week powers explained that they had already vaccinated 400 of their staff with psfizers vaccine!

This comes at an important time as cases are spiking in morgan county.

I checked in with more than half a dozen sheriff's offices around north alabama-- a lot of them are preparing for their deputies to have the chance to get vaccinated this week!

Reporting live in decatur