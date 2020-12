Stay home on New Year’s Eve, says intensive care doctor

People are being urged to stay home on New Year’s Eve to prevent the “dire”situation in hospitals from getting worse.

The Intensive Care Society’s DrZudin Puthucheary, who also works at the Royal London Hospital, believesoverworked hospital staff will have to deal with a further peak in Covid-19admissions after households in some areas were allowed to mix on ChristmasDay.