'Supply is limited': Gov. DeSantis explains coronavirus vaccine launch for elderly

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:00s - Published 11 minutes ago

THE COVID VACCINE TODAY .GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WASTHERE WITH THEM IN DELRAYBEACH - SAYING SENIORS ARE NOWTHE NEXT PRIORITY.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATSCZESNY WAS ALSO THERE.(CLAPPING AFTER SHOTS ONSTAGE) THE VACCINATIONSSTARTED AT THE KINGS POINTCOMMUNITY OF DELRAY BEACHWEDNESDAYÃJESSICA BROWN WASAMONG THEMÃ103445“BECAUSEOF THIS COMMUNITY AND THE AGEOF THIS COMMUNITY WE'RE REALLYPUSHING EVERYBODY TO GET AVACCINE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SAYSSENIORS IN FLORIDA ARE NOWMOVING AHEADÃAFTER HEALTHCARE WORKERS TO RECEIVE THEVACCINE.

103137“WHEN IT'S MYTURN I'LL TAKE IT BUT THIS ISWHO I WANT TO BE VACCINATEDWANT MY PARENTS, OURGRANDPARENTS TO BE ABLE TO GETIT AND GRANTED I'M AN ELECTEDOFFICIAL BUT WHOOP DEE DO”300 DOSES OF THE MODERNAVACCINE WERE GIVEN OUT TOTHOSE WHO MADE APPOINTMENTSTHE DAY BEFOREÃOUTSIDE THECOMMUNITY CENTERÃTHERE WASFRUSTRATION AS MANY LOOKED TOBE VACCINATED ALSOÃ122040“THE WORST WAY THEY HAVE DONEIT, INSTEAD OF SENDING A BLASTEMAIL OUT TO EVERYBODY, WEHEARD IT ON THE NEWS” THESEPEOPLE IT APPEARED WERE ABLETO START REGISTERING FOR SHOTSÃAS THE GOVERNOR URGEDPATIENCEÃAND SAID VACCINEDOSES SHOULD BE REACHING ALLFLORIDA COUNTIES BY NEXT WEEK.100133“EACH COUNTY WILL BEOFFERING THE VACCINE IN WAYSTHAT BEST FIT THE NEEDS OFTHAT PARTICULAR COMMUNITY SOSOME COUNTIES WILL DEPLOY TOCOMMUNITIES LIKE WE SEE HEREIN PALM BEACH COUNTY SOMECOUNTRIES WILL OFFER VACCINEAT A SPECIFIC LOCATION”123130“I'M TOLD THERE AREANOTHER 500 DOES OF THEVACCINE COMING HERE TO KINGSPOINT ON THURSDAY, THEGOVERNOR SAYS THERE ARE OVER 4MILLION SENIORS IN FLORIDA,AND HE SAYS GETTING THEM ALLVACCINATED IS GOING TO TAKETIME.

IN DELRAY BEACH, MS,WPTV NC5."I'M CONTACT FIVE INVESTIGA