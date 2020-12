Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published 8 minutes ago

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills Pull off 'The Comeback' (Sunday, January 3rd)

January 3, 1993.

The Buffalo Bills claimed a 41-38 overtime victory over the Houston Oilers in that year's AFC wild card playoff game.

The game will forever be known to football fans as β€œThe Comeback.”.

Led by backup quarterback Frank Reich, the Bills overcame an Oilers halftime lead of 28-3.

When the Oilers scored another touchdown after the halftime for a 35-5 lead, Bills fans headed home.

They missed a historic rally that began on the Bills' very next possession.

The Bills made it to the Super Bowl that year, but lost to the Dallas Cowboys