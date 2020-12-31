Missouri Western tops Rockhurst in scrimmage
Western men's basketball off to a great start this season... 5-1 on the season..
And ranked 22 in the country..
So to finish off 2020 before resuming miaa play saturday..
The griffons hosting rockhurts in a scrimmage... not an exhibition..
Which means..
This game won't show up in the record books... so just enjoy it..
Out at the m-w-s-u fieldhouse..
The griffons hosting rockhurst tonight..=== midway through the first half... teams trading shots..
Zach anderson hits the three..
=== rockhurst answers at the other end..
The good thing about a game like this..
Lots of guys get minutes..
And opportunities...=== later in the first half..
These fans came to see buckets..
And they do..
Will eames for three...=== still in the first half..
Tyrell carroll to caleb bennett for three... the former lafayette fighting irish knocks it down...==== then carroll the steal..
Don't call it dunk..
But i'll let his teammates decide on it..
Carroll at the hoop... griffons win 90-79..
Resume miaa play on