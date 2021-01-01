Firework safety tips

If you plan on ringing in the new year with a bang by setting off fireworks here are a few tips to keep in mind to keep everyone safe.

- biloxi fire department deputy - chief caleb hudson- tells news 25 to make sure that- you're not in a big crowd of- people and the fireworks are- well away from and not pointed- toward any person.- chief hudson warns pieces of th- fireworks, if lit too close to- someone, can hit people in the- face or get in someone's eyes.- simply having a firework pop- near someone can cause burns.

- keeping water near is also a- good idea, says chief hudson, i- - case a firework doesn't go off.- don't touch the firework.

Just- douse it with water.- while fireworks can often cause- injury to extremities, they - can also cause more serious - damage.

- - deputy chief caleb hudson,- biloxi fire - department: "a lot of times, like we said, it's due to the - extremeties by the misuse and - - - - mishandling of it.

It's also- been known to cause fires too.- if you are to set off a - - - firework and it goes under the- car or under the house-- so - that's something to be- vigiliant about.

Make sure that- everything's out fo the way - - - before you use your fireworks."

