Realtors say renters looking to be homeowners driving housing boom

FORTY'S REALLY A SHOT IT'SVISITED AN OPEN HOUSE TODAY TOSEE WHAT'S DRIVING SO MANY TOBUY RIGHT NOW.SO THIS IS JUST CRAZY ONTHIS WET SATURDAY MORNING,DOZENS TRADED IN THEIR WARMBEDS TO INSTEAD LINE UP IN THERAIN AND WAIT TO SEE THEINSIDE OF THE HOUSE THEY HOPETO CALL HOME WHERE PEOPLE CANRAISE THEIR FAMILIES AND FEELSAFE BECAUSE IT IS A HIGHMARKET IN SACRAMENTO, LOCALREALTORS HAVE BEEN SEEING ABOOM IN HOME BUYERSPARTICULARLY SINCE THEBEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC BUTSOME OF THE FOCUS HAS CHANGEDPEOPLE COMING FROM THE DAY DUETO THE PANDEMIC NOW THEY WANTTO OWN THEY REALIZE THEY CANWORK FROM HOME.THAT'S NOT REALLY WHAT I'MSEEING I'M SEEING A LOT OFSACRAMENTO FAMILIES THAT AREDONE RENTING AND ARE READY TOGET INTO A HOME THIS 15 YEAROLD HOUSE ON PENN HOUSE CIRCLEIN NORTHEN TO TELL MS.WENT ON THE MARKET FOR$329,000 AT 03:00PM WEDNESDAYWITH THE INTENTION OF GETTINGMULTIPLE OFFERS BY THE END OFTHURSDAY REALTOR MARJORYBAILEY SAID SHE RECEIVED MORETHAN 65 EMAILS TEXTS AND PHONECALLS ABOUT THE PROPERTY I HAD3 OFFERS IN HAND.AND THEY'RE NOT BAY AREATRANSPLANTS.

SO THIS IS REALLYMOST OF THE AGENTS ARESACRAMENTO, THIS COUPLE MOVEDWITH HER 2 BOYS FROM FLORIDATO BE BACK HOME WITH FAMILYTHEY'VE SEEN ABOUT 10 HOUSESSO FAR IN THEIR QUEST FOR AHOME WE HAVE TO KIND OF GOINTO THIS EXPECTING THAT IT'SGOING TO GO FOR 20 TO $40,000OVER ASKING SO.IT'S SOMETHING TO CONSIDERWHEN WE'RE LOOKING AT OURWE HAVE WE HAVE TIME WE CAN BEPATIENT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENSON THE RIGHT SPACE FORCE LOCALREALTOR SHERRY'S COX SAYS.HOMES IN THIS PRICE RANGE,ESPECIALLY IN A NICENEIGHBORHOOD RECEIVED BIDSFROM 50 TO $70,000 OVER THEASKING PRICE USED TO BE WHEN IFIRST MOVED OUT HERE IN THEYEAR 2000 IN A NICENEIGHBORHOOD TWO-BEDROOM ONLY8, $900 NOW FOR APARTMENT TOEVERYONE, NICE NEIGHBORHOODS1718 $1900 YOU MIGHT AS WELLOWN A HOME IN SACRAMENTO.