The Rookie S03E02 In Justice

The Rookie 3x02 "In Justice" Season 3 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Officer John Nolan and Officer Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center to help rebuild their station’s reputation in the community.

Nolan is determined to make a positive impact but Nyla has her doubts on “The Rookie,” Sunday, January 10th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.