Vincennes kids return to the classroom

The only ones heading back to class today.

Some schools returned "virtually" to start 20-21.

One of those districts using remote learning is vincennes community.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how the district hopes to ensure a return to in-person classes goes well.

Gar} "school is back in session for students at vincennes community schools.

But those classes will be taught from home for the first few days of 2021."

It'll be the first time the entire district utilizes remote learning since last school year.

A lot of time has passed and a lot of lessons have been learned.

"we've put a lot of staff in professional development or training into being sure that we were ready for today."

Officals say... the first day had it's hiccups.

Some students had connectivitiy issues and others accidentally used their parent's google accounts instead of their own.

But all things considered...superintendent greg parsley says things went well.

"the feelings were why not just go ahead, if families were going to get together we know those things are going to happen, then we will actually kind of that fourth through the thirteenth be in quarantine."

Students will stay in remote learning until january 14th...effectively ending the holiday quarantine time.

Getting students back to the classroom is the plan for the 14th.

But that means keeping tabs on new cases of covid-19.

"we ask that famalies continue to communicate with us during the break.

If a child is positive if they would alert us, more so our corporation head nurse."

Right now the plan is to be back to in person on the 14th.

All in hopes of keeping on track through the rest of the school year.

"i want to see us finish this school year the way that we should have finished last year.

Let's have all those opportunities that are available within schools."

Learning from 2020 to make a better 2021.

In vincennes, gary brian news 10.