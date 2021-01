Run Hide Fight Movie (2021)

Run Hide Fight Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 17-year-old Zoe Hull uses her wits, survival skills, and compassion to fight for her life, and those of her fellow classmates, against a group of live-streaming school shooters.

Directed by Kyle Rankin starring Isabel May, Thomas Jane, Radha Mitchell, Eli Brown, Olly Sholotan, Britton Sear, Cyrus Arnold, Catherine Davis, Treat Williams, Barbara Crampton release date January 15, 2021 (on VOD via The Daily Wire)