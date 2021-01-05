Skip to main content
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Saints Report: Saints sweep NFC South for first time

During any other NFL season dating back to 1990, the New Saints would have had an extra week to prepare for the playoffs with a first-round bye.

- - "is that what a half-a-million-dollar dance - looks like?

Yeah, i guess.

I- guess.

It felt good.

But i thin- the best part is winning as - - - - a team, right?

We were able to- get the win.

And obviously, we- were pulling for- chicago.

They didn't get it, so- we got the no.

2 seed and we're- heading into the- playoffs and i'm looking forwar- to it.

I know the intensity is- going to be turned up - more, the speed is going to be- faster and we've got to be read- - - - for it.

We've got to be prepare- for it, but i'm looking forward- to it."

"we're excited to have that opportunity.

We - always know it's going to be- competitive in each of the- rounds.

With seven teams this - - - - year, there will be a lot of- good football games this- weekend, and again, we feel lik- we're fortunate enough to be in- the tournament and that's all - you - when you- start the season, you start wit- winning your division and then- the best seed you can - possibly get and we kind of go- from there."

The saints beat the bears 26-23- - - - in chicago, back in week 8... - courtesy of a game-winning wil- lutz field goal... in overtime.- sunday's game will kick off at- 3-40 p-m...

