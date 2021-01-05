Saints Report: Saints sweep NFC South for first time

During any other NFL season dating back to 1990, the New Saints would have had an extra week to prepare for the playoffs with a first-round bye.

- during any other n-f-l season,- dating back to 1990... the new- orleans saints would've had an- extra week to prepare, for the- playoffs... with a first round- bye.- but despite their 33-7 drumming- of the carolina panthers, in- week 17... the number 2 seed- doesn't come with all the same- perks... that it used to.

- - - - - however... the black and gold - did make history, in sunday's - blowout win... becoming the - first n-f-c south team, to ever- go- a perfect 6-0... against the- rest of the division.

- in fact... those six wins are - more than the panthers and- falcons had... the entire year.- the 12-4 saints finish the- regular season, in convincing - fashion... topping their season- average in rushing... despite - missing their entire backfield,- due to covid-19... and racking- up- five interceptions... in a game- they never trailed.

- emmanuel sanders even earned- himself a cool 500- - thousand dollar performance - bonus, in the third quarter...- with his 60th catch of the- season.

- now... the defending four- time- n-f-c south champions draw- a re-match, against the 7- seed- chicago bears... the same - team they were just rooting - for... but didn't do the saints- any - favors... by losing to the gree- packers... in a game that - could've helped new orleans...- get the 1-seed.

- - "is that what a half-a-million-dollar dance - looks like?

Yeah, i guess.

I- guess.

It felt good.

But i thin- the best part is winning as - - - - a team, right?

We were able to- get the win.

And obviously, we- were pulling for- chicago.

They didn't get it, so- we got the no.

2 seed and we're- heading into the- playoffs and i'm looking forwar- to it.

I know the intensity is- going to be turned up - more, the speed is going to be- faster and we've got to be read- - - - for it.

We've got to be prepare- for it, but i'm looking forward- to it."

"we're excited to have that opportunity.

We - always know it's going to be- competitive in each of the- rounds.

With seven teams this - - - - year, there will be a lot of- good football games this- weekend, and again, we feel lik- we're fortunate enough to be in- the tournament and that's all - you - when you- start the season, you start wit- winning your division and then- the best seed you can - possibly get and we kind of go- from there."

The saints beat the bears 26-23- - - - in chicago, back in week 8... - courtesy of a game-winning wil- lutz field goal... in overtime.- sunday's game will kick off at- 3-40 p-m...