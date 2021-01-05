Local Mayor looks ahead to the New Year

One local mayor takes a look back and has optimism for the future.

As 2020 comes to an end we are all ready for a clean slate in 2021.

"2021 we're just as optimisticr3 today as we were new years eve of 2019" local leaders are reflecting on 20-20 and looking ahead to the new year.

A lot of you are wiping the slate clean and preparing for 20-21.

Right here in the wabash valley... local leaders say 20-20 was a clean up year.

But -- they have hope for the new year.

And the plans they have for the future.

Well -- if you had big plans for 20-20...odds are they were canceled or drastically changed because of the pandemic.

The same goes for cities here in the wabash valley.

But sullivan mayor clint lamb says he's ready and excited for the new year.

One year ago -- everyone was excited for the year 2020 and what it had in store for us.

But what we got was not expected.

"i think it can be left unsaid that we're looking forward to getting out of 2020."

Clint lamb is the mayor of sullivan indiana.

He says they had big plans and projects for the city in 2020.

"we never expected new years eve last year when the city of sullivan was planning on great progress.

We had major projects getting ready and quite frankly it was going to probably be a record year for the city.

We've had so many things going after 8 years of really pushing and planning and getting the ball rolling.

2020 was set to be a tremondus year."

But -- of course -- many of those plans and projects were scraped because of the covid 19 pandemic.

Mayor lamb says instead 2020 was a year to re group.

He says they had major black topping projects... street lighting fixed... and banners added to downtown.

"we just continued to kind of get back to the basics do some house keeping and basically get all of our ducks in a row."

Mayor lamb says in the new year he is looking forward to strengthening not only the city... but the people living in it.

He says a lot of that will start by supporting local businesses that have a hard time during the pandemic.

"we're the ones who will have to take the bull by the horns and support our local businesses they need us know more than ever.

/// they have been the back bone of the sullivan community" he says even through all the trials and tribulations that 2020 brought..

The city of sullivan will push on.

"it's going to take more than an international pandemic to stop the progress here in the city of sullivan."

Mayor lamb says he is ready to hit the ground running he says to be looking for big...new projects in the coming months in sullivan.

