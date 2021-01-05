Politcal News

Morning and time out the next weather maker.

That's coming up.

Jon: dome to dome.

City of atlanta.

Polls open in georgia and it will determine who will control congress the next two years.

Doug luzader reporting from washington this morning with the very latest.

Reporter: as always turnout is big question but early voting has been through the roof and also become a battle between the president and the president-elect.

It could be your last chance love.

Reporter: president trump still fighting own election battles appeared in georgia for some unfinished business from 2020.

Vividly at stake the agenda of president-elect joe biden, who urged georgia voters to once again come through for democrats.

Need you to vote in record to change america again.

2-runoff elections in georgia have together become all out war.

If democrats john ossoff and raphael warnock on the left both win beating republicans david perdue and kelly loeffler democrats win control of the senate.

If republicans hold one of those seats, they retain power with the ability to effectively block many of biden's ambitions.

Early voting has set new records but republicans worry that president trump's battles with republican leaders in georgia over his official election loss there will hurt gop turnout.

Especially after that leaked recording of a phone call with georgia's secretary of state.

There's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, you recalculated.

Reporter: last night ahead of the re-certification of the election results the president promised to keep fighting.

I will be here in about a year and a half campaigning against you governor, i guarantee you that.

[applause] reporter: joe biden won georgia by just 12,000 vote.

These contests today may tell us whether that once deep red state is really turning