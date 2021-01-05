Georgia 1.5.21

Georgia Voters Cast Ballots in Senate Runoff Elections
Georgia Voters Cast Ballots in
Senate Runoff Elections.
January 5 is here and that means Georgia voters are
heading..
Latest holiday for foodies..
Good day kentucky starts now thanks for joinining us for good day kentucky, i'm erica bivens..
I'm cody adams... on this tuesday, january 5-th..
In our top story: budget and coronavirus- related issues -- likely to dominate the attention of kentucky lawmakers this year -- as the legislature opens its 30-day 20-21 session today..
This is a "short session"... just 30- days long... versus sixty..
Because lawmakers only passed a one- year budget instead of the usual two- year spending plan in the last session -- a budget for fiscal year 20-22 needs to be passed..
Other top priorities include covid-19 economic relief... transportation funding... and pension reform..
In the first week, republicans hope to pass legislation limiting gubernatorial powers as well..
Also today--- georgia voters will decide what party controls the senate in runoff elections..
President trump hosting a rally last night, l3: nation view white georgia run-off could change senate majority to support the
Georgia Voters Cast Ballots in
Senate Runoff Elections.
January 5 is here and that means Georgia voters are
heading..
Will Pres. Donald Trump be prosecuted over his pressuring the Georgia Secretary of State to help him win the election?
Trump..