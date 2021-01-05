Colin Bell dies aged 74

Colin Bell is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played forManchester City and one of the finest English midfielders of his generation.Known as ‘The King of the Kippax’ by fans and compared to a Derby winnerbecause of his extraordinary stamina by colourful coach Malcolm Allison, Bellwas at the heart of City’s successful side of the late 1960s and 70s.

He made492 appearances for the club over 13 seasons, scoring 152 goals, and also won48 caps for England, netting nine times.

Those statistics may have beengreater had injury not curtailed his career.