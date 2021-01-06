Blazing Stewardesses movie (1975) - Yvonne De Carlo, Robert Livingston, Don 'Red' Barry, Bob Livingston

Plot synopsis: BLAZING STEWARDESSES features Adamson's wife, cult scream queen Regina Carrol, and Yvonne DeCarlo, best know as TV's Lily Munster.

This broad comedy, the sequel to NAUGHTY STEWARDESSES, finds a plane full of oversexed airline attendants touching down on a ranch.

Little do they know, however, about the masked bandit lurking in the sagebrush, who just might ruin their plans for some lusty fun.

Director: Al Adamson Writers: Samuel M.

Sherman, Samuel M.

Sherman, John D'Amato Stars: Yvonne De Carlo, Robert Livingston, Don 'Red' Barry, Bob Livingston