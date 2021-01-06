Ranbir-Alia, Ananya and other B-town celebs attend Deepika Padukone's B'day bash

: Actress Deepika Padukone turned a year older on Tuesday and celebrated her special day with a few close friends.
#DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPadukonebirthdayparty
: Actress Deepika Padukone turned a year older on Tuesday and celebrated her special day with a few close friends.
#DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPadukonebirthdayparty
Fashion has always been an important aspect in Bollywood and while 2020 didn't give our B-towners much of an opportunity to dress..
Deepika Padukone recently completed 13 years in Bollywood. She made her dream debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti..