Perry shooting leaves 1 woman injured, suspect in custody

Perry Police officers are investigating a Washington Street parking lot shooting that left one woman injured Thursday.

A man is in custody ... accused of shooting a woman in perry... this afternoon.

Perry police say 53 year old darryl smith used a shotgun to shoot shantoria taylor... once in the lower extremities.

The shooting happened just after one p-m... in the police department parking lot.

Police arrested smith on wes park drive .... several minutes later.