Perry shooting leaves 1 woman injured, suspect in custody

Perry Police officers are investigating a Washington Street parking lot shooting that left one woman injured Thursday.
WCBI News At Six - Friday, November 20th, 2020
A man is in custody ... accused of shooting a woman in perry... this afternoon.
Perry police say 53 year old darryl smith used a shotgun to shoot shantoria taylor... once in the lower extremities.
The shooting happened just after one p-m... in the police department parking lot.
Police arrested smith on wes park drive .... several minutes later.
