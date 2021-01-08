Coronavirus Immunity Could Last At Least 8 Months

Developing and maintaining immunity to the new coronavirus involves more than just antibodies.

According to researchers T cells and B cells also offer us long-term protection from the virus.

Business Insider reports that these immune cells can persist at least eight months in recovered COVID-19 patients.

Researchers found that about 90% of patients develop immunity to the coronavirus with T cells, B cells, and antibodies.

A small subsection of participants however developed only some, or none, of them.

Those patients seem to have a weakened immune response and could be susceptible to reinfection quickly.