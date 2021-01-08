MICHELLE OBAMA LIFE AFTER THE WHITE HOUSE Documentary movie

The Obamas have remained quite busy with their new life of activism which includes their issue-oriented production company, Higher Ground, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary in 2020.

Mrs. Obama's autobiography, Becoming, has become the best-selling memoir of all time and even won a Grammy following the publication of her book.

