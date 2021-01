Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to be introduced Friday as President-elect Joe Biden's nomination for labor secretary.

NOW, THIS IS A NEWSCENTER 5UPDATE.ANTOINETTE: GOOD MORNING.IT IS 8:27.I’M ANTOINETTE ANTONIO.BREAKING NEWS RIGHT NOW.THIS IS VIDEO JUST IN.MAYOR MARTY WALSH HAS JUST LEFTHIS HOME IN BOSTON ON A VERY BIGDAY FOR HIM.TODAY AT 1:30 IN THE AFTERNOON,PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN WI