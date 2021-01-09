Defending Your Life Movie (1991) - Albert Brooks, Michael Durrell, James Eckhouse

Defending Your Life Movie (1991) trailer - Plot synopsis: In an afterlife way station resembling a block of hotels, the lives of the recently-deceased are examined in a court-like setting.

Director: Albert Brooks Writer: Albert Brooks Stars: Albert Brooks, Michael Durrell, James Eckhouse Daniel Miller was tooling along a Los Angeles street, listening to "Something's Coming," when something came - a bus.

One head-on collision later, Daniel wakes up deceased.

And his troubles are just beginning.

Three-time Academy Award® winner* Meryl Streep joins writer/director/star Albert Brooks (The Muse, Lost in America, Mother) for a witty peek at the afterlife, where you can eat all you want and not gain an ounce.

But there's a catch: You're saddled with Defending Your Life.

If you can't make a case for having lived a full and fearless one, you must go back to Earth and try again.

Daniel's life was far from fearless.

But after he meets the remarkable Julia (Streep), he's determined not to go back.

Yes, there is a laugh after death!