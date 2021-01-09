Purdue graduate on final Jeopardy episode

He was also a contestant previously on another game show.

This evening on our station wlfi.

The winning contestant on that show is a purdue graduate.

I had an opportunity to speak with him about his experience being involved in the episode that ended up being more special then he ever had imagined.

"i've been a game show fan for just about all of my life."- jim meet jim gilligan..

If you are a religious viewer of jeopardy you probably recognize him as the most recent winner.

(nats look at smile folks he isn't a good poker player i fear.( what you might not know is that jim has been trying to be a jeopardy contestant for years.

"jeopardy was the first one that i thought wow i would really like to get on this.

It's challenging it's glamorous alex is cool."-jim however jim is no stranger to game shows.

Back in 2000 he was on who wants to be a millionaire with the late regis philbin.

"i don't know that there are many people who can say that they appeared on millionaire with regis philibin and jeopardy with alex trebek.

So i don't know maybe it will get me a few free drinks at a bar."

(nats( little did jim know that his first episode of jeopardy would be alex trebek's final appearance.

"it was just such an honor to share a stage with him and then later to find out that was his very last one i was simultaneously thrilled and heart broken."-jim jim although the experience..

Was bitter sweet it's helped hirecos met through out his life.

"it's kind of reconnecting me with my purdue family.

A lot of my colleges are like finally something to be happy about.:- jim as for the future of jeopordy he says as long as the future host..

Follow in alex's footsteps the show will continue.

"the game is the star right.

That's what alex always said he was not the star of jeopardy he always wanted to be know as the host of jeopardy and he insisted that the game and contestants were the star we were the talent."

After winning tonights episode jim says he will be on on monday night's episode as returning champ with ken jennings as the