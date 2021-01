9:30 p.m. Sunday NFL update

LEN: THE CHIEFS BEGIN THEIRPOSTSEASON DEFENSE OF ITS SUPERBOWL TITLE NEXT WEEKEND.TONIGHT, WE WILL LEARN WHO THEIROPPONENT WILL BE.WILD CARD WEEKEND WRAPPED UPTONIGHT.THE CHIEFS WILL KICK OFF A WEEKFROM TODAY.KICK OFF AT ARROWHEAD IS SET FORJUST AFTER 2:00 IN THEAFTERNOON.THEY WILL PLAY EITHER THE RAVENSOR THE BROWNS.THE BILLS WILL PLAYER EITHER THESTEELERS OR THE RAVENS ONSATURDAY.THE NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND IS SET.THE PACKERS WILL HOST THE L.A.RAMS, WHO UPSET THE SEAHAWKS ONTHE ROAD YESTERDAY.THAT GAMES IS SATURDAYAFTERNOON.DREW BREES AND THE SAINTS WILLPLAY TOM BRADY AND THEBUCCANEERS ON SUNDAY.KICK OFF IS SET FOR 5:40.THIS IS THE GAME THAT WILLDETERMINE THE CHIEFS OPPONENT.THE CLEVELAND BROWNS SCORED 28AGAINST THE STEELERS, IF THEYWIN THIS GAME, THE BROWNS ARECOMING TO KC.WE WILL HAVE AN UPDATE AT 10:00.RAVENS AND THE TITANS INTENNESSEE THIS AFTERNOON.LAMAR JACKSON, THE REIGNINGLEAGUE MVP HAS NEVER WON APLAYOFF GAME.HE LEADS BALTIMORE BACK FROM A10 NOTHING DEFICIT.JACKSON KEEPS THIS ONE.48 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN.THAT TIES THE GAME AT 10 APIECE.THE GAME WAS TIED AT THE HALF.THE RAVENS GRAB THE LEAD FOR THEFIRST TIME IN THE GAME IN THE2ND HALF.J.K.

DOBBINS CARRIES IT IN FROM4 YARDS OUT.RAVENS TAKE THE LEAD, 17-10.TITANS HAD A SHOT LATE IN THE4TH QUARTER TO GET BACK INTOTHIS GAME, BUT FORMER CHIEFSFIRST ROUND DRAFT PICK, MARCUSPETERS COMES UP WITH THEINTERCEPTION.HE PICKS OFF RYAN TENNEHILL.RAVENS HOLD.THEY AVENGE LAST YEAR’S PLAYOFFLOSS AGAINST THE TITANS.THEY ADVANCE TO THE DIVISIONALROUND.WE WILL HAVE MUCH MORE ON THEBREAKDOWN COMING UP LATER AT10:00.EMILY: CHIEFS WAITING TO SEE WHOTHEIR