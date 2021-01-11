Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 11, 2021

Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect’s Vogue cover

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:31s 0 shares 1 views
Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect’s Vogue cover
Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect’s Vogue cover

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has landed on the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine, but her team says there’s a problem: the shot of the country’s soon-to-be No.

2 leader isn’t what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.

A SOURCE WITH HARISS' TEAM SAYSTHEY WERE BLIND-SIDED WHEN THECOVERS LEAKED BECAUSE THE TEAMAGREED ON THE COVER WITH THETHE SOURCE SAYS HARRIS' TEAMDIDN'T EVEN APPROVE THAT IMAGEFOR THE PHOTO SPREAD, LET ALONETHE COVER.VOGUE SAYS IT THOUGHT ANINFORMAL PHOTO WOULD CAPTUREHARRIS' "APPROACHABLE" NATURE..

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Kamala Harris team says it was blindsided by Vogue cover

Upworthy

Harris Team Says it Was Blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue Cover

Newsmax

Kamala Harris team reportedly disappointed with Vogue cover

Chicago S-T