Gervais Won't Be Eaten By Lions

London Zoo has denied Ricky Gervais' dying wish to be eaten by lions.

In a statement, the zoo said he might be "too gristly" for the lions' taste.

The zoo is struggling financially because of COVID-19.

Kathryn England, Chief Operating Officer for the Zoo, said they welcome donations that keep their animals fed.

Last week, Gervais told Conan O'Brien of his dying wish.

He said he wanted to give something back to the natural world because "we take everything from this world." Gervais would "like the look on the tourists' faces when they throw this dead, fat, naked, 73-year-old" to the lions.