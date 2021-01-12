Lucasfilm Games announced as official brand for all Star Wars games

Disney has announced the return of Lucasfilm Games, which will be the official brand for all Star Wars games.All previously released and future Star Wars games are now under the Lucasfilm Games umbrella.Disney has also altered the names of its Star Wars video game accounts on Twitter and Facebook to reflect the change.This announcement may also signal an end to Electronic Arts’ exclusivity deal.Star Wars veterans will recognize that Lucasfilm Games is not a new initiative but rather a resurrection of sorts.George Lucas founded Lucasfilm Games back in 1982, which was eventually rebranded as LucasArts in 1990 and later shut down in 2012