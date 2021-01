Republican Rep. Katko Say He Will Vote To Impeach Trump

Republican Rep.

John Katko of New York made a statement Tuesday afternoon.

He said he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, says CNN.

This makes Katko one of the first Republicans to sign on to the Democrats' efforts.

Democrats aim to hold the President accountable for his role in the storming of the US Capitol.

His words are cited as spurring his supporters on to commit violence resulting in 5 deaths.

House Democrats are now moving rapidly toward impeaching Trump for a second time.