NCIS S18E04 Sunburn - NCIS S18E05 Head of the Snake

NCIS 18x04 "Sunburn" & 18x05 "Head of the Snake" Promo Trailer HD - McGee and his wife Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island.

Also, Gibbs fears the worst when his search for Fornell leads to blood, on NCIS, Tuesday, January 19th on CBS.

Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

NCIS 18x05 "Head of the Snake" - Gibbs and Fornell’s crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter Emily’s overdose comes to a climax.

Also, Gibbs and Vance finally let the team in on a case that has dangerous implications, on NCIS, at a special time, Tuesday, January 19th (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.