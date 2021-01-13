Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.3%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 15.8% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 4.3%.
Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 4.2%, and Match Group, trading up 3.1% on the day.
