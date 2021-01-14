‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Addresses Social Media Backlash

In an interview with YouTube creator Drunk 3PO, Carano spoke about the criticism she’s faced because of her social media presence.

The ‘Mandalorian’ actress has caught backlash a number of times for sharing anti-mask posts and criticizing Democrats.

According to Carano, people need to learn how to have conversations with people that have “different opinions.”.

People need to be OK with having conversations … With having difficult conversations, with having different opinions.

, Gina Carano, via Fox News.

She also said that she thinks the practice of “demoralizing” or canceling people for their opinions is “wrong.” .

What’s wrong with having a different opinion?

Why does everybody have to straight go to demoralizing because maybe they just didn’t think the way you did?, Gina Carano, via Fox News.

Later in the interview, Carano explained that she decided to “stay present” on social media so that those “bullying” her wouldn’t “win.”.

If I don't stay present then other people win, other people win in bullying people off of platforms and there needs to be a more balanced platform, Gina Carano, via Fox News.

Carano intends to “stick around” and "focus" on her fans.

If my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence … So I focus more on those people, Gina Carano, via Fox News