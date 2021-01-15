US Retail Sales Fell Again in December

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, retail sales in December 2020 fell by 0.7 percent.

A Reuters poll of economists revealed an expectation of no change in retail sales for December.

Retail sales in November 2020 were adjusted to show a slip of 1.4 percent.

The U.S. economy also lost jobs in December.

Unemployment numbers in the first week of January indicate that job loss could continue this month.

President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan was revealed on Thursday.

The plan is expected to help the economy by boosting spending in the later half of 2021