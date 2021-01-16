Skip to main content
Monday, January 18, 2021

Bobby Ryan eager to make Red Wings debut

The Red Wings signed Bobby Ryan in the offseason, but missed the season opener due to an undisclosed injury.

Ryan is ready to make his season debut Saturday.

OUR FACEBOOK PAGE.THE RED WINGS SIGNED BOBBY RYANTO HELP WITH SECONDARY SCORINGBEHIND THE TOP LINE.HE MISSED IT BECAUSE OF ANUNDISCLOSED INJURY.HE'S READY TO MAKE HIS DEBUT ONSATURDAY AND TALKED AFTERPRACTICE.

