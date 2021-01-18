From Extreme Goth To 'Basic' - How Will My Husband React?

A GOTHIC-obsessed mum has decided to undergo an extreme make-under to surprise her partner and 6-year-old daughter.
Emily Boo, from Ipswich, has dressed in black since she was a teen and has collected over 150 modifications including facial tattoos and piercings.
As a part of Truly's brand new series, Transformed, she stepped out of her comfort zone and tried out what she describes as a "basic b*****" look.
Emily told Truly: “Black is my happy colour.
It’s been so long since I’ve seen myself without tattoos or piercings.
It makes me feel so anxious for some reason.”