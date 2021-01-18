Garth Brooks, New Radicals Added to Biden Inauguration Lineup

Garth Brooks, New Radicals , Added to Biden Inauguration Lineup.

The country music legend was revealed as part of the Biden-Harris "Parade Across America" inaugural event lineup on Monday.

.

This is a great day in our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity.

This is history, and it is an honor to get to serve, Garth Brooks, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

According to Brooks, Dr. Jill Biden asked him if he would perform on Inauguration Day.

What I want for all of us to do is listen, Garth Brooks, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

New Radicals will also perform during the event, coming together as a band again for the first time in 22 years.

The band will perform their 1998 hit, "You Get What You Give," a song that was also used during the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign.

America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way, Gregg Alexander, Frontman of New Radicals, via 'Rolling Stone'.

That’s the message of the song… this world is gonna pull through, Gregg Alexander, Frontman of New Radicals, via 'Rolling Stone'.

The event will be hosted by Tony Goldwyn and feature a slew of other celebrities, such as Jon Stewart and Andra Day