Space Command’s move to Alabama could force housing market struggle years from now

Rocket City leaders expect upwards of 50,000 people to move to North Alabama over the next few years.
Space Command, if everything stays the course, will bring upwards of 1,600 jobs in 5-6 years.
Rocket City leaders expect upwards of 50,000 people to move to North Alabama over the next few years.
Space Command, if everything stays the course, will bring upwards of 1,600 jobs in 5-6 years.
Over the next 6 years, the city of Huntsville will need to build everything from advanced utility lines to new houses as it..
By Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco
As the name indicates, geopolitics is a hybrid analytical discipline that combines..