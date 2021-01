Netaji's birth anniversary on Jan 23rd to be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'| Oneindia News

The government announced today that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 will be marked as Parakram Diwas.

Both the Centre and the Bengal government will begin celebrations on the day to mark Netaji's 125th birth anniversary year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Kolkata on Saturday to join celebrations.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a march in the city.

