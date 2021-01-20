Doug Emhoff to become the first Second Gentleman: what his position signifies to the country
It’s the term of firsts: the first female vice president, Kamala Harris and as a result: first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff.

23ABC’s Kristin Vartan tells what Doug Emhoff's inaugural position will signify to the whole country.