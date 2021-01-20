TikTok just found out there's a Muppets version of 'The Office' — and users are obsessed

TikTok users have a new favoriteTV show: a Muppets The Office parody.The Muppet-starring TV show,which aired for one season in 2015, isn’t an exact,puppet-filled replica of The Office.It is, however, extremely similar.

The series,simply called The Muppets., is a direct parodyof mockumentary-style sitcoms.The series, like so many movies and TV showsbefore it, is getting a new life on TikTok.“Oh my gosh I had no idea … You changedmy life,” one user wrote.

“OMG ARE YOU SERIOUSI LOVE THE OFFICE,” another added.The hype around The Muppets., which has spreadthrough several viral TikToks, seems at leastpartly tied to Gen Z’s obsession with The Office.It’s hard to know if that newfound audience willhelp boost re-watches of The Muppets., but at leastsome TikTokers seem ready to binge the series.The show, which centers around thebackstage workings of a talk show starringMs. Piggy, is currently available on Disney Plus