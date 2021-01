Joe Biden becomes 46th president in unconventional inauguration

IT WAS AT ABOUT 9 AM WEDNESDAYMORNING THAT THE BIDENADMINISTRATION TOOK CONTROL OFTHE OVAL OFFICE.

INATTENDANCE WERE MANY FORMERPRESIDENTS NOTINCLUDING DONALD TRUMP...AS WELLAS A COUPLELOCAL LEADER"SO HELP ME GOD.""CONGRATULATIONS MR. PRESIDENT""IT IS ALWAYS AMAZING TO THINKTHAT AT ONEMOMENT, YOU'VE GOT ONE PARTY INCHARGE, AND JUST LIKE THAT,YOU'VE GOTA DIFFERENT PARTY IN CHARGE.

ANDIT REALLY IS A MAGICAL MOMENT."HISTORY WAS MADE WEDNESDAY ASTHE 46TH PRESIDENT,JOSEPH R BIDEN, WAS SWORN INTOOFFICE.

THE NEW PRESIDENT GIVINGHIS INAUGURAL ADDRESS WITH NOCROWD, AND CURRENT ANDFORMER U-S LEADERS NEARBY.CONGRESSMAN DAVID VALADAO,WHO REPRESENTS PART OF KERNCOUNTY, WAS IN ATTENDANCE."NORMALLY WE'RE UP ON THEPLATFORMSITTING AMONGST MY COLLEAGUESAND THIS TIME THEY HAD US SPREADOUT ALL OVER THE PLACE TRYING TOKEEP US SOCIALLY DISTANCED.""WE WILL GET THROUGH THISTOGETHER."IN BIDEN'S INAUGURAL SPEECH, THEPRESIDENTACKNOWLEDGING THE COUNTRY ISSTRUGGLING AMID A DEADLYPANDEMIC, WHILE ALSO CALLING FORUNITY.

IN ATTENDANCEWERE BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON,BARACK AND MICHELLE OBAMA,SENATOR MITCH MCCONNEL, ANDOUTGOING VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE ALONG WITH HOUSE MINORITYLEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY"EVERY TIME YOU LOOK AT THISPHOTO,REMEMBER THE BEGINNING OF THEJOB WE HAVE TO DO.CONGRATULATIONS."MCCARTHY PRESENTING A PHOTO OFTHE INAUGURATION TOPRESIDENT BIDEN AND VICEPRESIDENT KAMALA HARRINOTABLY ABSENT FROM WEDNESDAY'SINAUGURALEVENTS WAS OUTGOING PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP,WHO LEFT HOME TO FLORIDA BEFORETHE CEREMONY.TRUMP WAS NOT MENTIONED BY NAMEIN BIDEN'S ADDRESS, AS THE46TH PRESIDENT LOOKS TO BRING ADIVIDED COUNTRY TOGETHER"EVERY DISAGREEMENTDOESN'T HAVE TO BE A CAUSE FORTOTAL WAR.

AND WE MUST REJECTTHE CULTURIN WHICH FACTS THEMSELVES AREMANIPULATED, AND EVENMANUFACTURED."NOW WITH A DEMOCRAT IN OFFICEAND A REPUBLICANOUT...WE ASKED VALADAO WHERE THEPARTY REPUBLICANSSHOULD GO FROM HERE, AND HOWHE'LL WORK WITH BIDEN.

HISRESPONSE IS ALSO ROOTED INUNITING"MAKING SURE THAT WE FIND THOSEAREASWHERE WE AGREE, AND WORKINGTOGETHER AND UNIFYING THECOUNTRY.

I MEAN, WITH WHAT'SHAPPENED OVER THE LAST COUPLE OFWEEKS, LOOKING TO HEAL THECOUNTRY IS MORE IMPORTANT THANANYTHING."THE INAUGURAL BALL USUALLY TAKESPLACE ON THE FIRST NIGHTOF A NEW PRESIDENT'S TERM.

THATWILL NOT BEHAPPENING WEDNESDAY NIGHTBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.PRESIDENT BIDEN, HOWEVER,ANNOUNCING A NUMBER OFEXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON DAY 1,REVERSING TRUMP POLICIESHAVING TO DO WITH IMMIGRATIONAND CLIMATE CHANGE, AMONGOTHERS.

