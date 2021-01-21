Girls And Women Wear Chucks And Pearls In Rallying Cry For VP Kamala Harris

From Illinois Lt.
Gov.
Juliana Stratton to some of the youngest ladies around Chicago, this Inauguration Day Wednesday was about Chucks and pearls.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
WAAY 31 spoke to Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards on what Wednesday's historic inauguration means to so many women.
"It just gives us a sense of hope, a sense of 'You know what? We can do this,'" one woman told Business Insider about Kamala Harris..