What Is Shazam And How Can It Help You?

What do you do when you find yourself wondering what song you're listening to or what TV show you're watching?

Download Shazam and let it do the detective work for you.

Shazam is an app that can help you identify music and TV shows by listening to a short sample of their audio.

To use the app, you simply tap the Shazam button in the app or activate it through Siri on an Apple device.

Once a song or TV show is identified, Shazam displays additional information and sharing options.

Shazam is available for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Apple Watch, Android Wear, and Macs.