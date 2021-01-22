What's going on with a planned Vigo County caucus

Not begin until february.

There are questions this evening ahead of a planned "caucus" tomorrow to fill two republican council spots in vigo county.

Brad anderson and judy anderson retired from their county commissioner positions.

Voters elected chris switzer and mike morris to fill the commissioner seats.

Switzer and morris were both on the county council.

So, their council seats are left open.

That means a caucus has to happen.

And that's where things get a little murky.

News 10 has been asking questions for several days about the process..

And who is involved.

But we've received little response from the county's republican leader.

Our sarah lehman walks us through what's happened.

Friday -- we finally recieved some information about who is on the ballot to fill those two county council positions.

And what tomorrow's republican caucus could look like!

V} news 10 sat down with lucus bendzsa and brad anderson.

Both are running to fill the seats on county council.

Bendzsa is looking to fill chris switzer's former seat in district 2 anderson looking to fill mike morris' seat in district 4.

So here's what we learned... anyone who wanted to run to fill these seats had to fill out specific paper work... that you could find of the state secretarys website... they had to give that paperwork to the republican party chairmen -- randy gentry.

Paperwork must be filled out and submitted 72 hours before the caucus if you are wanting to run.

According to the indiana secretary of state -- there is no requirenment to notify the public about any of this.

That includes who is running and that the caucus is even happening.

Precinct committeemen ultimately choose who is going to be filling those seats.

Bendzsa tells me the entire thing is kept pretty private-- between those running... those on the committee... and the republican chair.

He says he thinks this way is better because no one voting can ??get skewed judgement.??

So} "these are elected precinct committeemen, appointed precint committee men these are party people who ultimately do what's best for the people in the county.

/// the people do get a vote they vote for their precinct committeemen.

The people do get a say they need to pay more attention to who their preceinct committee man is."

The republican caucus is set for saturday morning at 9:30 the swearing in of whoever wins the county council sit will follow later in the afternoon.

News 10 continues to reach out to republican chair randy gentry for an interview.

So far-- we have been declined each time.

Reporting from home -- i'm sarah lehman news 10.

News 10.

Sarah lehman