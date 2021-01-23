House of Sand and Fog Movie (2021)

House of Sand and Fog Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being unfairly evicted from her house, grieving widow and recovering drug addict, Kathy, starts a dangerous conflict with the new owner, Iranian immigrant, Behrani.

With neither party willing to back down, what begins as a legal struggle soon turns into a personal confrontation, with tragic results.

Starring Oscar winners Ben Kingsley (Sexy Beast, Gandhi, Schindler’s List) and Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) with a supporting cast including Kim Dickens (Gone Girl), Ron Eldard (Super 8, Black Hawk Down) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Star Trek Beyond), this triple-Oscar-nominated,spellbinding tale paints a haunting picture of the immigrant experience, whilst showcasing two phenomenal performances.