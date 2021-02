Zendaya Dishes On Filming 'Spider-Man 3'

Zendaya and Carey Mulligan are the latest pair to sit down for 'Variety''s "Actors on Actors" series.

The "Euphoria" star updates fans on the current production of "Spider-Man 3".

Plus, Mulligan addresses 'Variety''s "Promising Young Woman" review after she criticized them for claiming she wasn’t “hot enough to pull off this kind of ruse.”