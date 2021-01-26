Democrats Introduce Bill to Raise Minimum Wage to $15 by 2025

The Raise the Wage Act of 2021 was introduced on Tuesday.

If passed, it would gradually increase the federal minimum wage over five years to reach $15.

The Raise the Wage Act is a critical step toward lifting hardworking people out of poverty, .., House Labor Chair Robert Scott, via statement.

... addressing income inequality, and building back a better economy where everyone can succeed, House Labor Chair Robert Scott, via statement.

The bill also proposes "phasing out subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers and workers with disabilities ...".

... and making sure the value of minimum wage doesn't decrease over time by tying it to inflation.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, 32 million Americans would see their wages increased by the Act.

In the richest country in the history of the world, if you work 40 hours a week, you should not be living in poverty.

, Incoming Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders, via statement.

Minimum wage must be a living wage, enabling people to live with dignity, Incoming Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders, via statement.

The federal minimum wage has not been increased in over 10 years