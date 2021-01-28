The B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and B-52 Stratofortress will flyover during the National Anthem performance at the 55th Super Bowl

Three different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers have been announced to conduct a brand new trifecta flyover during the National Anthem performance at the 55th Super Bowl at the Raymond James Stadium in the city of Tampa, in the US state of Florida on 7th February.The bomber flyover will be presented by B-1B Lancer from South Dakota's Ellsworth Air Force Base, Missouri's B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, and North Dakota's B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base.(@USairforce/Clipzilla)